Health officials report 165 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 9 deaths

Health officials announced Monday 165 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,387,760 cases, including 23,070 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883.

As of Sunday night, 627 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7-13, 2021 is 0.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13, 2021 is 1.1%.

A total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 doses.

Sunday, 22,124 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The pharmacy reporting system is reported to have experienced another outage over the weekend. Doses administered over the weekend will be reported in the following days.

Almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.