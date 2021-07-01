Holcomb extends Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency through July

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 precautions further eased Thursday under new executive orders issued by the governor, even as he cited worries about the state’s lagging vaccination rate.

The state’s public health emergency was extended until at least the end of July as Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed the 16th renewal of that order that he first issued in March 2020.

The governor pointed out that Indiana’s fully vaccinated rate of 48% ranks the state 38th in the country – and that 98% of new COVID-19 infections are among unvaccinated people.

Wednesday was the last day for the indoor mask requirement for students and K-12 school workers.