Holcomb signs executive order extending block on evictions, foreclosures, utility disconnections

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday to extend the prohibition on evictions, foreclosures and the disconnection of utility services in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The prohibition on evictions from rental properties and the prohibition on filing foreclosures are both extended through July 31. The governor’s office encourages renters, homeowners, lending institutions and landlords to establish payment plans to avoid later evictions or foreclosures.

Under Executive Order 20-33, utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission as well as non-regulated utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting services through August 14. The governor’s office encourages customers and utility companies to establish payment plans now to avoid later discontinuations of service.

Residents struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic may be eligible for rental assistance. Applications for the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will be accepted online starting at 9 a.m. eastern time July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.

The executive order also extends temporary licensing of the following healthcare workers who do not currently hold an active license to practice for an additional 30 days:

Medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years

Medical professionals who hold licenses in other states

Certain medical students and graduates

These workers will be able to help with screenings, telemedicine and other basic procedures and must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency at www.in.gov/pla.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

