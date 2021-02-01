Hoosiers age 65 and older can now get the COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

(WEHT) The Indiana Department of Health has announced that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. You do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration also can call 211 with your mobile phone. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.