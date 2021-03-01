Hoosiers on dialysis can now get the COVID vaccine

INDIANA (WEHT) Dialysis patients in Indiana can now get the COVID vaccine. It marks the first time a specific group – outside of the state’s age-based roll-out – has become eligible for the vaccine.

One study showed dialysis patients are 11-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

Health officials believe there are about 10,000 dialysis patients in the state. 5,300 Hoosiers at Fresenius Kidney Care in Evansville have already signed consent forms to get the shot.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)