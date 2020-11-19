Hopkins County COVID-19 positive residents to do own contact tracing

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Health Department is asking those who test positive for COVID-19 do their own contact tracing. The health department says the change is to accommodate the overwhelming number of daily new cases, according to a Wednesday Facebook post.

The health department will educate those infected with COVID-19 how to properly inform their friends, family and co-workers who meet exposure criteria. The Hopkins County Health Department asks that if someone is contacted by a person who tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days, officials say.

The health department asks for residents to continue wearing masks in public, wash hands thoroughly and social distance. Any other general information about COVID-19 can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)