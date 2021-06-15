Indiana Cases

Hopkins County reports COVID outbreak after teen church trip

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Health Department says at least 8 teens from a recent church camp trip have now tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak has even spread to the high school football team.

If your child has been on this church camp trip from Hopkins County, you will be contacted to quarantine them. If your child has any of these symptoms, please have them tested for COVID-19:

  • allergy symptoms
  • headache
  • fatigue or weakness
  • loss of taste or smell
  • fever
  • cough
  • sore throat
  • sinus infection
  • vomiting or diarrhea

