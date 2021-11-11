Hospitals offering COVID vaccinations for kids

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

It’s been one week since final clearance was given for kids age 5-11 to get the COVID vaccine. The Biden administration says about 900,000 kids have gotten the shot. Many parents are now wondering where can they go to get the shot for their kids.

Owensboro Health and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg are now scheduling vaccine appointments for kids age 5-11. It will be offered on select Tuesdays starting Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine, in MyChart, or by calling (270) 685-7100, option 6.

Deaconess started giving the vaccines to kids age 5-11 last Friday. As of Wednesday, they had administered 4,200 COVID-19 immunizations to kids 17 and under. You can schedule an appointment at deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-and-Booster-Scheduling.

There will be a COVID vaccine clinic for kids age 5-11 in Webster County on Nov. 16. It will be at the Webster County Health Department from 3-5:30 p.m. Call (270) 639-9315 to schedule an appointment.

Walgreens is also offering the vaccine for kids age 5-11. This is not a complete list of locations where kids in this age group can get the COVID vaccine.