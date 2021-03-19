How COVID has tested the faith of many churchgoers

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) — The community continues to make progress toward the end of the pandemic. The last year has tested the faith of many people.

Places of worship have changed in ways no one could have imagined. One year since the first case made its way to our area, a path forward is still not something church leaders can fully predict.

​Every Sunday the sounds or praise music soak the walls of this west side church. That is every Sunday until one year ago.​

“I remember a conversation with my church secretary that morning before I left and she mentioned the COVID and possibility of shutting down. I kind of laughed and said we will never shut down,” said Saint James West pastor Gene Backes.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus was something no church was prepared for, and just like hundreds of houses of worship around the Tri-State, St. James West did close. First in the spring, and again in the fall.

“We were shut down from the middle of November until one month ago,” said Backes.

Members of the nearly 300 person congregation were kept out, but they could still keep up. Technology had to become a sudden priority.

“Just making sure that we were prepared for that first Sunday to put our service out online, which is something we had not done before,” said Backes.

Changes to church services haven’t been limited to just one faith, it’s really been all of them. At Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson, being physically present is not only important to the Catholic faith, but it’s something families have been doing for generations. But one year, they were suddenly told it wasn’t possible.

“We used to distribute communion under the cup at every one of our masses and I don’t know if we’ll ever get that back,” said Father Larry McBride of Holy Name Catholic Church.

Like other churches, Holy Name went into total lockdown, hoping it would be just for a couple weeks.

“We didn’t have Mass at all,” said Father McBride. “We couldn’t go in the church. We couldn’t have people in the offices. We couldn’t go visit people. We were completely shut down.”

A place built to inspire awe, and to invoke reflection, suddenly became forbidden to many in the community who may have felt like they needed it most. Something that weighed on the priests of the church in the early months of the pandemic.

“We would have funerals with not even all the family there, because the family would be too large so they would have to decide who was going to be there,” said Father McBride. “So, it was very hard for the parish to mourn, and be public about those we lost. “

One year later, though, light can be seen at the end of the tunnel. That doesn’t mean the vision is clear. For churches across the Tri-State, each step continues into the unknown.

“Will people come back?” said Father McBride. “Will everybody come back? We’re a little worried. I hear from some people who are hungry to get back to church, they just miss it so much. Then I don’t hear anything from others. It’s kind of hard to know what’s going to happen with that.”

Each church leader we spoke to says while the virus has been stressful, their faith in God has remained steady, admitting that things may look different in the future, but their beliefs and community will no doubt always be strong.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)