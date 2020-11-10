How does Pfizer’s genetic vaccine work against COVID-19?

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

The interim analysis, from independent data monitors, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people.

The shots are made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. review later this month.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)