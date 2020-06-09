Human trials begin on another COVID-19 antibody therapy

(WEHT) – The first healthy patient received an experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment in China on Monday, and Indianapolis-based company Eli Lilly says U.S. trials will begin within a few days.

During phase one trials, scientists try to find out if it is safe to be used in humans. The next step would be to find out if it is effective against treating or preventing coronavirus.

Antibody treatments are currently used to treat infectious diseases and some forms of cancer.

The Eli Lilly trial is a collaboration with Chinese pharmaceutical company, Junshi Biosciences.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

