Human trials of antibody treatment begin

(WEHT) – The first human trials of antibody treatment for COVID-19 have officially been administered.

Eli Lilly and Company says patients in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are now receiving the treatment. The team has been working to create this new treatment since the pandemic began.

The team says the medicine was the result of a blood sample from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19.

The trial’s first phase will test whether the therapy is safe and well-tolerated. Results are expected in late-June. If the trial proves to be effective, the treatment could be available to the public as soon as this fall.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)

LATEST STORIES