Hundreds of Boonville High School students in quarantine

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Boonville High School Superintendent Brad Schneider confirms to Eyewitness News that 179 students are currently in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Schneider says the quarantines started on Sept. 21, and they are not connected to any single case. He says many of the students who are in quarantine were not exposed to the virus at school.

The superintendent emphasizes that the quarantines do not mean the students have tested positive, rather they have come in close contact with somebody who has tested positive.

Schneider adds that the mitigation plan they developed for the school over the summer is working, and they will keep kids in school for as long as they are safely able to do. The quarantined students are continuing their learning online.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)

