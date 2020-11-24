Huntingburg Transit closed due to COVID protocols

HUNTINGBURG, In (WEHT) Officials say the City of Huntingburg Transit System is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 protocols. Officials emphasize the public is not at risk of being a direct contact. Employees are being asked to self-quarantine, which has resulted in staffing issues.

Dubois County has seen a surge in coronavirus cases recently, reporting 725 new cases so far this month. The county has reported 2,346 cases since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, new restrictions went into effect in Indiana for orange and red counties in the state’s color-coded map. Dubois County is currently in the orange, along with most of the rest of the state.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

