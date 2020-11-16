LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives daily COVID update

Gov. Pritzker is giving a press conference at 2:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the livestream above.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 11,632 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 37 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included one central Illinois resident in the list of additional deaths. That patient was a woman in her 60s from Iroquois County.

There is a total of 585,248 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 10,779 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 specimens for a total 9,161,453. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 14.7% for the time period of November 9-15.

As of Sunday night, there were 5,581 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,144 were in the ICU and 514 were on ventilators.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)