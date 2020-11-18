IDPH: 8,922 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases; 140 additional deaths

Gov. Pritzker will give his daily COVID update at 2:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the live stream above.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On Wednesday, there were 8,922 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 140 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 100s

A man in his 90s from Coles County

A DeWitt County woman in her 90s

An Effingham County man in his 90s

A Livingston County man in his 60s

A Logan County man in his 80s

Two Macon County residents: A man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s

A Sangamon County man in his 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

IDPH reported a total of 606,771 COVID-19 cases, including 11,014 deaths, across the state.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,569 specimens for a total 9,359,227. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 11 – November 17, 2020 is 11.9%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 14.2% for the time period of November 11-17.

As of Tuesday night, there were 5,953 people in Illinois who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,146 were in the ICU and 547 were on ventilators.

