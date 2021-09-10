IDPH announces 26,062 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 79% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 51% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths. Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 3, laboratories have reported 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833.

As of last night, 2,346 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Sep. 3-9, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.1%.

A total of 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514 doses.

Since reporting last Friday, 143,596 doses were reported administered in Illinois.