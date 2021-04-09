IDPH announces 4,004 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929.

As of last night, 1,808 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 369 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 2-8 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 2-8 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,841,285. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses.

Yesterday, a record 164,462 doses were reported administered in Illinois.