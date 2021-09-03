IDPH announces more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 178 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths.

Since reporting on Friday, Aug. 27, laboratories have reported 609,585 specimens for a total of 29,177,890.

As of last night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 27-Sep. 2 is 5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 is 5.4%.

A total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431 doses. Since reporting last Friday, 185,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.