SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were reported, in addition to 85 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 66,980 tested specimens for a total of 10,497,998.

As of Sunday night, 5,849 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those, 1,217 patients were in intensive care units and 715 were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate from Nov. 23 – 29 was 10.2%, and the test positivity rate for that same week was 12.2%.