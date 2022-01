NATIONAL (WEHT) – Not everyone will have an easy time getting the new COVID tests, as some website bugs have already started popping up.

If you live in an apartment building where someone else has already placed an order, your order may be rejected. A message will pop up on your screen that reads, “Our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address.”

Officials tell say this is just a bug in the system that they trying to get it fixed as soon as possible.