Illinois bowlers file lawsuit challenging governor’s orders

(WEHT) – Illinois bowlers have filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s orders.

The State Bowling Proprietors Association says they have filed a lawsuit to invalidate Governor Pritzker’s authority to issue restrictions to the number of people allowed in a bowling center.

ISBPA officials say the orders issued related to COVID-19 have caused a “tremendous emotional and economic hardship” during the past several months.

Under the governor’s orders bowling centers are currently restricted to a maximum of 50 people per location.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

