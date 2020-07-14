Illinois bowlers file lawsuit challenging governor’s orders

(WEHT) – Illinois bowlers have filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s orders.
The State Bowling Proprietors Association says they have filed a lawsuit to invalidate Governor Pritzker’s authority to issue restrictions to the number of people allowed in a bowling center.
ISBPA officials say the orders issued related to COVID-19 have caused a “tremendous emotional and economic hardship” during the past several months.
Under the governor’s orders bowling centers are currently restricted to a maximum of 50 people per location.
(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)
