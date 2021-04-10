Illinois breaks record for number of vaccines administered for third day straight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials in Illinois have been busy administering vaccines. IDPH announced Saturday, April 10, more than 175,000 vaccines were administered Friday, breaking the record for the third day in a row.

Yesterday, more than 164,000 doses were administered.

Additionally, IDPH announced 3,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,276,830 cases, including 21,489 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,478 specimens for a total of 21,102,407.

As of last night, 1,831 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 381 patients were in the ICU and 178 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 3-9 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 3-9 is 4.7%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105.

A total of 7,047,326 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,674 doses.

Yesterday, a record 175,681 doses were reported administered in Illinois.