Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: Illinois expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 16 and older on April 12

CHICAGO, Ill. — Governor Pritzker announced all Illinois residents age 16+ will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12. He also announced the framework, called the “Bridge Phase,” for Illinois to move to phase 5 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan. Pritzker said he will made other announcements about populations who will be made eligible prior to April 12.

Illinois is currently in phase 4. The state will enter the “Bridge Phase,” between phase 4 and phase 5, when 70-percent of those 65+ have received one dose of the COVID vaccine. Currently, 58-percent of those 65+ have received their first dose.

During the “Bridge Phase,” capacity limits will be higher at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations.

After a 28-day monitoring period, and once at least 50-percent of those 16+ have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the state will move to phase 5. This is considered a return to normalcy. Currently, XXXX. The state will be able to make progress in this direction next month, when eligibility is lowered to those age 16 and older on April 12.

The state’s face mask mandate remains in affect, and will only be lifted when the CDC says it is safe to do so.