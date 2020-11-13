Illinois health officials announce 15,415 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported the highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day as the state reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases, along with 27 additional deaths.

Illinois reported a record for tests in a single day, with 106,540 tests conducted in a 24-hour time period.

The deaths were in the following counties:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

Greene County: 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 2 males 90s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 female 100+

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 70s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 40s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640.

As of Thursday night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 6 to November 12 is 13.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6 to November 12 is 14.5%

In response to the rapid rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country, a stay-at-home advisory was announced for suburban Cook County on Friday.

The advisory will coincide with the City of Chicago’s advisory announced Thursday, and will take effect Monday, November 16 at 6:00 a.m.

With the increase in cases across the state, all but six of Illinois’ 102 counties are at the COVID-19 warning level.

The six counties currently NOT at the COVID-19 warning level set by the State are: