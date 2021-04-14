IDPH announces 3,536 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760.

As of last night, 2,076 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 7-13 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13 is 5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,386,135. A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses. On Tuesday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.