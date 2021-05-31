Illinois sees lowest daily COVID case count in nearly a year

CHICAGO (AP) — The daily COVID-19 case count in Illinois has dropped to 521, which is the lowest point in nearly one year.

Illinois Department of Public Health data show the state reported 462 cases on June 22 of last year. Still, public health officials on Monday reported 33 additional deaths the same day.

They’ve previously said that weekend case counts are generally lower. The news comes as more than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.3 million cases and 22,827 COVID-19 deaths.