Illinois to expand to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Illinois will be expanding to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 25.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the expansion Wednesday as the state health department recorded over 2,000 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus and 53 additional deaths.

“In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC. In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

Local health departments and other providers will work with the governor’s office on distribution plans.

“Those health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the February 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH,” the statement said.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the following framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands on February 25.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority: