In-person visitation returning to Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Visitation is returning to the Hopkins County Jail. Jailer Mike Lewis says in-person visits will start again on Monday.

Visitation will be set up on a limited schedule to keep potential spread of the virus away from the lobbies and other common areas where these people wait to see their loved ones. Visitors can schedule no sooner than a week in advance and no later than a day before.

“Well none of these guys have had a visit in almost a year now so now we’re going to be able to have some visits with their family,” said Lewis

Lewis also says a 15-minute break will be held between each visit for sanitation.