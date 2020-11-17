Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations at new record high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring. The Indiana State Department of Health says the state had 2,768 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday, a number that surpasses the previous peak of 2,634 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

The department said in its daily statistics update Monday that more than 3,313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,217 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the school year.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

