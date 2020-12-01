Indiana COVID deaths nearly double during November, Gov. extends emergency order

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana has nearly doubled for November, and state health officials say coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain at their highest point during the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update on Tuesday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week. Those boost Indiana’s coronavirus deaths during November to at least 1,416 people — surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency through Dec. 31. This is the ninth time the governor has extended the order. Holcomb says all orders issued since March will continue for the duration of the public health emergency.

The full executive order can be read here.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

