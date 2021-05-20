Indiana Governor is not interested in a COVID-19 vaccine lottery

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he does not plan to provide any kind of cash incentives for people to get the COVID vaccine.

The governor of Ohio recently announced his state will host a $1 million lottery for those who have received the vaccine.

Holcomb says he does not want people to hold off on getting the shot because of this possibility. He is concentrating on making it easy to get.

“I’m just a little uncomfortable with a monetary… some people will never get vaccinated and some people might wait until they waited for that monetary enticement so I don’t want folks to wait. I want to do everything we can as a state to make it easy. It’s obviously free to get vaccinated so we all get through this as soon as possible.”

Illinois is offering up to 50,000 free tickets for Six Flags Great America for newly vaccinated residents.