Indiana health officials closing state’s virus testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health will close the state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments.

Officials announced Thursday that the COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. Health officials say an increase in locally sourced COVID-19 testing has reduced the need for the Optum sites.

Local health departments also received state grants last fall to open nearly 100 testing sites. State health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says demand for testing has decreased across the state and notes that free testing will remain available at more than 250 sites after the Optum locations close.