Indiana health officials report zero new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting zero new COVID-19 deaths on the same day it has logged 565 newly confirmed cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported updated totals Sunday.

Overall, the state has reported 740,189 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll in the state is 13,136. At the same time, more than 2.4 million residents in the state have been fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Indiana University announced that all students and employees must be vaccinated for the fall semester.