Indiana hospitals see record patient count amid virus surge

FILE – Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor speaks with reporters on March 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Indiana hospitals are seeing their highest-ever overall patient counts amid a monthlong COVID-19 surge and the state’s largest hospital system has enlisted National Guard assistance. (AP Photo/Tom Davies, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals are seeing their highest-ever overall patient counts amid a monthlong COVID-19 surge and the state’s largest hospital system has enlisted National Guard assistance.

Indiana University Health said Thursday it sought the support of the six-person National Guard teams for most of its 16 hospitals across the state because the strain on its “team members, nurses and providers has never been greater.”

The number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals has more than doubled in the past month, with state officials reporting about 2,750 such patients as of Wednesday. The Indiana Hospital Association says the state’s total patient count reached its highest-ever level by reaching nearly 12,000 this week.