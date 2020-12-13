Indiana plant ramps up work on coolers for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana plant is ramping up production of special coolers needed to store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the nation to combat the pandemic.

The News and Tribune reports Arizona-based Foam Fabricators has increased staffing by 20% at its New Albany plant to keep up with demand for the coolers that will be used for the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Production of the coolers began in mid-October.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday. Another vaccine by Moderna is set to be reviewed by an expert panel and could be allowed for public use soon.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

