Indiana prepares for increase in coronavirus cases following Thanksgiving holiday

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb returned in-person with other state officials for an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

Holcomb joined State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana National Guard Sgt. Maria Beltran and Carlee McCormic of Golden Living Centers in Newburgh.

Last week, Holcomb participated by phone while in quarantine after members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The governor and first lady tested negative, and his quarantine period is now over.

During last week’s address, Holcomb and Box gave some reflections on the Thanksgiving holiday before reminding Hoosiers to continue to wash hands, social distance and wear masks as we continue to see rising hospitalization rates.

They urged Hoosiers to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings. Holcomb said Wednesday that Thanksgiving Day travel was down about 30% this year.

He thanked those Hoosiers who stayed home and celebrated with immediate family and said Indiana is bracing for the next two weeks to unfold following the holiday.

Dr. Box said Indiana’s hospitalization rate continues to rise and isn’t expected to stop soon. This impacts the medical system across the board. She added that the number of deaths is also increasing, particularly at long-term care facilities across Indiana.

Indiana is expecting the first vaccine shipments in mid-December, according to partnerships with federal agencies, she said, and those first doses will go to frontline healthcare workers.

Until a large portion of Indiana is vaccinated, which will take many months after distribution starts, Dr. Box said Hoosiers need to stay the course — mask up, stay socially distanced, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.

Sgt. Maria Beltran and Carlee McCormic of Golden Living Centers in Newburgh shared their experiences of the Indiana National Guard’s assistance at long-term care facilities.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

