Indiana ranks 4th worst state for COVID spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) New data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project shows Indiana is the 4th worst state in the country when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

One health official at Regenstrief says the data shows the virus is being spread to more than one person. Potential contribution include: Labor Day, students going back to school, and people returning to normal activities.

Indiana moved to stage 5 of the reopening plan last Saturday. The governor and state health commissioner addressed the numbers in Wednesday’s press conference. Gov. Holcomb says this doesn’t mean we go back to phase 4.5, instead telling Hoosiers not to let your guard down.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)