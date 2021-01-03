Indiana reports 56 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,002 infections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana public health officials say 56 more people have died from COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health reported the deaths along with 3,002 new infections on Sunday. Overall, 8,111 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials are reporting another 364 probable deaths. They’re based on based on clinical diagnosis but there’s no positive test on record.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive test rate is 14.7%.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

