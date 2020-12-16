LIVE: Gov. Holcomb giving COVID update

Gov. Holcomb will be giving his weekly COVID update at 1:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the live stream here.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,283 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 125 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.5%, with a cumulative rate of 7.9% positive.

As of December 13, the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Orange and 26 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,192 total COVID-19 patients: 2,758 confirmed and 434 under investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)