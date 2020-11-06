Indiana sets COVID-19 case record for third straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has set a single-day record of newly reported coronavirus cases for the third straight day. The state on Friday again surpassed 4,000 new cases.

State officials say coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high. The 4,714 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday were the state’s highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record of 4,462 new cases reported Thursday.

The new records came days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said following his landslide reelection victory that he’s not making any changes to state policy on handling the virus. Holcomb largely lifted Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions in September.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

