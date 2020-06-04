Indiana State Fair canceled, modified livestock show set for August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fair Commission and the Indiana State Fair Board announced the 2020 State Fair will not take place. A modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August.

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,’ said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. “Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of all things Indiana, showcasing youth and agriculture along with great food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits. It is a complex event that requires years of planning by the staff, partners and vendors. In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was modified or did not take place. During the Civil War and WWII the Fairgrounds was needed to support the war effort.

For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show, 4-H projects, and an updated FAQ resource, visit www.IndianaStateFair.com.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)

