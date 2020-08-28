Indiana University Athletics announces furloughs following postponement of fall sports

MUNCIE, Ind (WEHT) No athletic events have been played at Indiana University due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s hitting the athletics department hard. Staff will be furloughed, other will have their work hours cut, and many coaches are taking pay cuts.

Beginning October 1, all department staff members will be subject to at least a two-week, unpaid furlough between October 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Other staff members whose positions have been most directly impacted by the lack of sporting events this fall will have their work hours reduced to either every other week (50%) or, in some cases, in full (100%).

Other actions include a freeze on discretionary bonuses, a hiring freeze (other than for countable coaches), a freeze on training trips, a travel ban, curtailing overtime, a freeze on all non-essential facility maintenance and construction, the University’s cell phone stipend elimination, a reduction in outside contracts with vendors, and other targeted cuts at the Department and program levels. In addition, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Archie Miller, Head Football Coach Tom Allen, and Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson each took voluntary 10% pay cuts for the 2020-21 academic year.

Earlier this summer, IU Athletics instituted a department-wide 10% budget cut that is expected to save approximately $11.8 million during the current fiscal year.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

