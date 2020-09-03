Indiana University recommends Greek houses close due to increased coronavirus spread

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University officials recommended Thursday that all Greek-life houses shut down due to increased spread of COVID-19.

There are 40 Greek houses on campus, and 30 are already under quarantine. Now, it’s “highly encouraged” that all 40 close and not allow students to live there.

Indiana University is unable to order the houses closed because they are owned by their respective organizations, so they advising students to re-evaluate living in the houses.

IU Director of Media Relations Chuck Carney said he hopes the organizations will make a decision in their best interest.

Officials said there’s been no evidence of transmission in classrooms, and testing shows dorm life hasn’t been a major issue. Greek houses have had a much higher rate of transmission.

The university will support the students living in these facilities and assist them in finding housing.

With shared living spaces and bathrooms, officials said it appears the communal lifestyle of Greek houses can provide a better environment for the virus to spread.

Officials did say students in the Greek houses have been cooperative with the university’s efforts against COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases by house, recent trends in positivity rates by house and quarantine status are available online.

This list of chapters directed to quarantine is as follows:

Acacia Alpha Chi Omega Alpha Delta Pi Alpha Epsilon Phi Alpha Epsilon Pi Alpha Gamma Delta Alpha Omicron Pi Alpha Phi Alpha Sigma Phi Alpha Xi Delta Beta Sigma Psi Beta Theta Pi Chi Omega Delta Gamma Delta Zeta Gamma Phi Beta Kappa Alpha Theta Kappa Delta Kappa Kappa Gamma Phi Delta Theta Phi Gamma Delta Phi Kappa Psi Pi Beta Phi Pi Kappa Phi Phi Sigma Kappa Sigma Alpha Epsilon Sigma Chi Sigma Phi Epsilon Theta Chi Zeta Tau Alpha

IU is asking their students to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when necessary, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and attempt to stay home as much as possible while they await test results.

The university says it typically takes three to four days to receive test results.

Students can click here to schedule an appointment to be tested.

Testing requirements at IU can be found here.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)