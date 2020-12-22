Gov. Holcomb, Sen. Young give COVID-19 update before holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Holcomb, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver were joined by Indiana Senator Todd Young for the COVID-19 briefing which was held earlier than normal this week because of the Christmas holiday.

Holcomb said the Indiana National Guard continues to be deployed at long-term care facilities, and will have their service extended to the end of February. Holcomb called the Guardsmen “a godsend” for the facilities.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Tuesday’s ISDH reported coronavirus numbers. 3,758 more positive coronavirus cases and 143 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were announced.

Dr. Box said she is “thrilled” by the news of Moderna’s vaccine being rolled out. She said the initial supply will be limited and priority will go to front-line healthcare workers as well as staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Hospitals are doing an “amazing job” of managing surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Box, who acknowledged it’s been a “struggle” for many facilities.

Dr. Box announced starting next week, ISDH will correct an “error” related to 7-day positivity rates. The error involves coding, and she said they’ve been working with data experts to fix it.

She said the change will have “mixed” results for counties when the fix is in place. Dr. Box repeatedly apologized for the error and is confident the state has fixed it. Hoosiers will see the revised positivity rate go up 2% to 3%, but some counties will see a decline.

Governor Holcomb added that Indiana’s new surge isn’t as bad as it could have been and believes the state is managing the pandemic, but said the positivity rate is still very high. He said Indiana wants to be at 10 cases per 100,000 people, but we’re currently at 200 cases per 100,000.

Dr. Weaver reported thousands of healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, with more than 33,000 Hoosiers receiving the first dose of the vaccine. She said the number will be over 40,000 by the end of the day and another 50,000 will be vaccinated by January 4.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Indiana, and Dr. Weaver said eligibility for the vaccine will be expanded as more doses arrive. Indiana has put in an allocation order for the Moderna vaccine and, after the holidays, the state expects it will receive regular shipments of the vaccine.

Indiana has set aside some of its Moderna allotment for long-term care facilities, with vaccinations expected to start Dec. 28. Dr. Weaver added that the state is reviewing recommendations for the next wave of vaccine recipients and will have a dashboard to collect and report statewide data.

Senator Young said it’s the responsibility of leaders to take the vaccine to show people it’s safe and effective. Indiana is currently working on a campaign to promote vaccination, which will expand over the weeks and months to come.

Governor Holcomb expressed gratitude to Sen. Todd Young after Congress passed another coronavirus relief bill late Monday. Young called the aid bill “good news” and said it took months for Congress to negotiate a new relief package that he believes will help small businesses, healthcare workers, and Hoosier families.

Young said there are some unanswered questions regarding implementation of the aid, but he believes Indiana will effectively manage and distribute it properly. The package includes direct payments of $600 to Americans, enhanced unemployment, rental assistance, 1-month extension of the eviction moratorium, money for education, childcare funding, among other provisions.

The senator said the measure also includes money for vaccine distribution and coronavirus testing, additional telehealth funding, and billions of dollars for agriculture assistance.

When asked about aid for local and state governments, Young said the newest package will help in “a significant way,” but noted Congress was hesitant for broader aid for states. He said it will be revisited, along with liability protections for certain industries.

Dr. Box was asked about the new strain of the virus reported in the UK, and said she’s watching the new, highly contagious strain and there will be testing to see if it has been seen here in the Hoosier State.

She added that it doesn’t appear that strain will affect the vaccine. Dr. Box also said it’s unclear if individuals who are vaccinated could spread COVID-19, but believes wearing masks and social distancing recommendations will continue to be needed.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)