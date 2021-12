(WEHT) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is still the leading cause of current infections, but the Omicron variant is spreading fast, and may become the dominant strain.

Thomas Dusynski, the Director of Epidemiology Education at Indiana University, spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday. He said that scientists are still researching COVID-19 and how the vaccine stands up to the current and new variants.

