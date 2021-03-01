Kentuckians in phase 1c can now get the COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Appointments for Kentuckians in phase 1c opened Monday at the state’s regional vaccination sites. Prioritization remains for those age 70 and older.

Phase 1c consists of people over the age of 60, anyone 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers. Whos is considered an essential worker? Transportation and logistics, food service, shelter & housing (construction), finance, IT & communication, energy, media, legal, public safety (engineers), water & wastewater, clergy. This is separate from the list of frontline essential workers.

We have a full list of regional vaccination sites, as well as local vaccination sites, and how to make an appointment on our vaccination page.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)