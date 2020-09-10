Kentucky, Indiana pass milestones in COVID-19 deaths, cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – New grim milestones are being met as the pandemic continues to alter everyday life, and what the future holds.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attended a wreath ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda this morning, in remembrance of those who have fallen victim to COVID-19. More than 1,000 Kentuckians have now died. This comes six months after the first case was reported in Kentucky.

Across Owensboro, the flags fly at half-mast. Green lights sit ready to be turned on to remember the thousand Kentuckians who passed away.

“It’s a different world. I wasn’t around in 1918 when they had a problem this type,” said Pleaz Kirby of Owensboro.

“It has changed quite a bit,” adds Eddie Everly. He and his wife, who both work in the healthcare industry, haven’t been able to see others in their family since the pandemic started.

“We have two grandbabies that live over in Newburgh. The only way we’ve been able to see them is through FaceTime,” Everly explained.

Nearly 55,000 Kentuckians tested positive since the first cases were reported in march. Across the river in Indiana, there have been more than 102,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. More than 900,000 deaths happened worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Obviously, it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Dr. William Marcrum of the Perry County Health Department. He says he’s unsure what will happen the next six to 12 months, but worries about how the upcoming flu season could impact future COVID cases.

“When you start seeing people with symptoms, it could be anyone of three or four or a half dozen conditions, it’s going to make it a little tough in the practice of medicine,” he said.

He adds people will have to keep doing their new preventive measures for the foreseeable future.

“It’s just all going to depend on what everybody does, if they observe what the government asks us to do, which is social distancing, where your masks, wash your hands,” said Everly.

