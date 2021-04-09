Kentucky rate of positive COVID cases declines again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the rate of positive coronavirus cases has fallen again in Kentucky. Beshear’s office reported 744 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 2.79%.

Beshear said in a news release Friday that the declining positivity rate is good news but everyone needs to work harder bring the number of cases down again. He urged everyone 16 and older to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Nine deaths were reported Friday, including five that occurred previously as the state continues auditing to find a comprehensive count of virus-related deaths. A total of 6,223 people have died since the pandemic began.