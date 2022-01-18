Kentucky reaches 1,000,000 COVID cases in the Commonwealth

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Tuesday, Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky has surpassed over 1,000,000 COVID cases. As of the announcement, 1,014,703 Kentuckians had tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Beshear also announced the state’s highest ever day for newly reported cases on Saturday – 14,896. Tuesday also made for the highest ever test positivity rate of 30.25%, Beshear says.

“The increase in cases is severe, by far more than any other surge we’ve had,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the good news is, 75% of Kentuckians 18 and up have been vaccinated. I think that’s a pretty big deal. Three quarters of everyone in Kentucky who can make their own health care decisions have decided to get vaccinated. That is an overwhelming majority. Hopefully this encourages even more people to get that shot of hope.”

To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.